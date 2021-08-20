Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt ‘leaving royal roles harder than ever imagined’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly found leaving their royal roles harder than ever imaginable.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Omid Scobie and during his interview with People magazine he was quoted saying, “The hardest part for them was taking those initial steps away from their royal roles.”

“That was harder than they would ever have imagined. They had had it all mapped out in their heads. Harry and Meghan had hoped to continue in a ‘half in, half out way’.”

He also added, “They knew that they had to change things, but what they had actually planned wasn't actually what was best. They tried to find a way to compromise.”

“But would that have enabled them to have that level of happiness and security that they have today? Probably not. Those ties to the institution [of the monarchy] would have still been strong and there would have constantly been issues about financial endeavors and the business decisions they made.”

Before concluding he added, “It's only now that they've found a life that supports their interests and enables them to focus on the things that are important to them.”