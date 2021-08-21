Mild earthquake tremors felt in parts of Karachi

File photo

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in different parts of Karachi today.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 72 kilometers northeast of Karachi and the depth was 15 kilometers.

No damage was reported so far.

KARACHI: Mild earthquake tremors were felt in different parts of Karachi on Saturday morning; however, no damage was reported so far.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded on the Richter scale in the port city today.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 72 kilometers northeast of Karachi and the depth was 15 kilometers. Its latitude was recorded 25.27N while the longitude 67.57E, said the met office.

The tremors were felt at 11:39 am in the metropolis.

Earlier on August 19, earthquake tremors were felt in the North of Karachi, PMD Director Dr Abdul Qayoom Bhutto had said.



The PMD official had said that the magnitude was recorded at 3.0 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was reported to be 40 kilometres north of Karachi with a depth of 10 kilometres.

"The tremors were felt at 5:16pm," he had added.