Meghan Markle, Harry praised for joining relief efforts after earthquake in Haiti

Prince William and Meghan Markle have been praised for joining the relief effort for Haitians impacted by the earthquake.

World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, said in a statement on Friday, "With support from around the world and our partners The Duke and Duchess of Sussex & Archewell Foundation joining the relief effort, WCK is now delivering thousands of hot, nutritious meals daily to hospitals & shelters caring for Haitians impacted by the earthquake. Thank you!."

Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday, one week after a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, as scant aid has arrived in the remote regions of the impoverished Caribbean nation that were hit hardest.



Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the magnitude 7.2 quake that struck last Saturday morning said they were unsure how to even start rebuilding.

The official death toll from the earthquake stands at 2,189 people, with an estimated 332 people still missing. But residents in towns across the southern rural countryside are still digging for bodies believed to lie underneath the rubble.