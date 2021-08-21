 
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Web Desk

Experts bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for agreeing to ‘Finding Freedom part two’

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Experts bash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for allegedly backing the release of Finding Freedom’s second installment.

Royal author Dan Wootton made the claim in his newest piece for the Daily Mail.

There he wrote, “If they're so horrified, then why don't Harry and Meghan publicly condemn the book, given they're so inclined to do that about other media coverage with which they're unhappy?”

“After all, the publishers have even decided to release Finding Freedom Part Two on August 31 – the anniversary of Princess Diana's death.”

“Anyone who knows how all the behind-the-scenes dealing between journalists, royals and the Sussexes work, which I certainly do, knows that this book is published with the silent approval of Harry and Meghan.”

