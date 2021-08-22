Lizzo talks about skipping deodrants for personal hygiene

Lizzo's hygiene habits are much similar to Matthew McConaughey's.

On Thursday, the singer turned to her Instagram Stories and confessed that she does not use deodrant.

“Ok… I’m w him on this one. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER.”

In 2005, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that he hadn’t “worn deodorant in 20 years.”

Lizzo jumps on the hygiene bandwagon after many actors revealed their bathing routines.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sparked the debate in July when they shared that they only gave baths to their kids when they “see the dirt on them.”

