US responsible for current uncertainty in Afghanistan: Chinese special envoy

Sunday Aug 22 2021
Sunday Aug 22, 2021

The Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs Yue Xiaoyong has said that the US is responsible for the current uncertainty in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Geo News on programme "Jirga", aired on Sunday, the special envoy said that the US left Afghanistan without helping the country arrive at a political settlement.

"The US must realise that the use of force, military action, and interfering in the affairs of other countries only makes matters worse," Yue said, adding that he hopes that the US will learn this lesson after its experience in Afghanistan.

He termed the manner in which the US had withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan "irresponsible".

The special envoy said that China hopes that the Taliban will unite all ethnic groups and form a government acceptable to all.

"Afghanistan should not be a safe haven for terrorism. It must make a clear break, a clear break away from terrorist groups," Yue said.

"We hope we speak to them that the current political settlement process and the future government should be inclusive, should be moderate," he added.

The Chinese special envoy hoped that the country, externally, "will be friendly with its neighbours" and will not be a "threat" to neighbours, the region and the international society at large.

Yue also expressed the hope that the Taliban will keep their promises to maintain peace in Afghanistan.

The Chinese envoy further said that his country hopes that the Taliban "will not repeat its mistakes such as giving shelter to Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM)", a group which it believes to be an affiliate of Al Qaeda.


