Bangladesh votes today, as Islamabad and Delhi keep close watch

BANGLADESH is going to the polls today in what many here describe as the most consequential election in the country’s recent history. The ballot comes after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 , 2024 and went to India amid mounting public anger following a Gen Z-led street movement against her. Delhi and Islamabad are closely monitoring developments, as both have a stake in the outcome.

More than 127.7 million registered voters are casting ballots for 299 of the 300 directly elected seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh’s national parliament. Elections for one seat have been postponed due to the death of a candidate. The Jatiya Sangsad has an additional 50 reserved seats for women and four seats for technocrats. The outcome is expected to determine not only the country’s next government but also the direction of its constitutional order following months of political upheaval.

The election carries significance beyond Bangladesh’s borders. India, which maintained close ties with Ms Hasina’s government, has faced growing criticism among sections of the Bangladeshi public in recent months. At the same time, analysts say the evolving political landscape could create new diplomatic space for Pakistan.

Islamabad has publicly maintained that it is not backing any particular party and will work with whichever government the Bangladeshi electorate chooses. “We criticise India as its policies have irked us”, a young university student in Dhaka told The News. “On the contrary, Pakistan, which was disliked by the state during Hasina’s tenure, is welcomed by the people”.

“We love Pakistani dramas and dream of visiting Pakistan”, a young mother, Sanjida Tasneem, said while speaking to this correspondent. She also hoped for good relations with Pakistan after the elections, whoever comes into power.

Voters face a contest centred on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, effectively led by Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, and its alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami. The Jamaat itself is led by Dr Shafiqur Rahman, who is also leading another alliance. The vote is widely seen not only as the 13th general election but also as a referendum on the interim administration formed under Chief Executive Professor Muhammad Yunus after Ms Hasina’s departure.

The interim government introduced a series of constitutional and legal measures during its tenure. While it enjoyed public backing, its constitutional standing remained in dispute because Ms Hasina had not formally resigned before leaving the country. The new parliament is expected to decide whether to formally ratify those measures.

Several factors make this election unusual. The Awami League, which governed for nearly 15 consecutive years, is not participating after its registration was suspended. The Jamaat, long a polarising force in Bangladeshi politics due to controversy over its role during the 1971 war, is contesting prominently. Even if it does not secure power, a strong performance could reshape the country’s opposition politics.

Ten new parties are also participating. Among them, the National Citizen Party, linked to youth activists involved in anti-government mobilisation, has emerged as a visible presence. However, citing organisational constraints and apparently limited candidate strength, it has extended support to the Jamaat-led alliance.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, 1,981 candidates are contesting the election. Of these, 1,732 are party nominees and 249 are independents. The BNP has fielded 288 candidates, while Jamaat-e-Islami has fielded 224.

In South Asia, elections rarely remain confined within national borders. Whoever wins the general elections, the outcome will not only impact the people and future of Bangladesh but will also affect regional politics.

