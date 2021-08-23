Punjab decides to ban entry of TikTokers, YouTubers to parks

File photo

Punjab likely to impose ban on TikTokers and YouTubers from making videos in parks.

Permission will be conditional on submission of script in advance.

Security personnel will keep a check on their activities, say sources.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to ban the entry of TikTokers and YouTubers to the parks across the province, it emerged Monday.

Only national media will reportedly be allowed to shoot videos in parks.

The development comes after multiple incidents of violence and harassment against women came to light in parks during public holidays in the province.

Content creators are usually seen in public places making videos for their followers.

In one such scenario, a TikToker was groped and assaulted by a mob of around 400 men in Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day while she was recording a video for her channel. The assault sparked anger across the country.



Sources said that permission to make videos for social media will be conditional on the submission of a script in advance, while security personnel deployed at the parks will monitor Tiktokers and YouTubers.



According to the sources, the Punjab government has also decided to ban entry without family in all major parks while students in school and college uniforms will not be allowed to enter parks either.

The sources said, however, that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would give final approval to this ban.