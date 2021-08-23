 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab decides to ban entry of TikTokers, YouTubers to parks

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

File photo
File photo

  • Punjab likely to impose ban on TikTokers and YouTubers from making videos in parks.
  • Permission will be conditional on submission of script in advance.
  • Security personnel will keep a check on their activities, say sources.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to ban the entry of TikTokers and YouTubers to the parks across the province, it emerged Monday.

Only national media will reportedly be allowed to shoot videos in parks.

The development comes after multiple incidents of violence and harassment against women came to light in parks during public holidays in the province.

Content creators are usually seen in public places making videos for their followers. 

In one such scenario, a TikToker was groped and assaulted by a mob of around 400 men in Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day while she was recording a video for her channel. The assault sparked anger across the country.

Related items

Sources said that permission to make videos for social media will be conditional on the submission of a script in advance, while security personnel deployed at the parks will monitor Tiktokers and YouTubers.

According to the sources, the Punjab government has also decided to ban entry without family in all major parks while students in school and college uniforms will not be allowed to enter parks either.

The sources said, however, that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would give final approval to this ban.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan has no reservations over India, Afghanistan developing cordial relations: FM

Pakistan has no reservations over India, Afghanistan developing cordial relations: FM
‘Bohat Shukria’: German envoy thanks Pakistan for help in evacuating citizens from Kabul

‘Bohat Shukria’: German envoy thanks Pakistan for help in evacuating citizens from Kabul
Afghan Taliban form commission to address Pakistan’s concerns about TTP

Afghan Taliban form commission to address Pakistan’s concerns about TTP
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll hits 25,000 mark

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll hits 25,000 mark
In a first, Punjab govt to launch ‘Rescue Air Ambulance Service’

In a first, Punjab govt to launch ‘Rescue Air Ambulance Service’
Lahore man who filmed rickshaw harassment video arrested

Lahore man who filmed rickshaw harassment video arrested
Joint strategy being formulated for Chinese nationals’ security: Pakistan

Joint strategy being formulated for Chinese nationals’ security: Pakistan
COAS Gen Bajwa attends funeral of Captain Kashif Shaheed

COAS Gen Bajwa attends funeral of Captain Kashif Shaheed
US responsible for current uncertainty in Afghanistan: Chinese special envoy

US responsible for current uncertainty in Afghanistan: Chinese special envoy
Lahore harassment case: Police trying to convince victim to identify culprits

Lahore harassment case: Police trying to convince victim to identify culprits
Has BSEK issued results for matric, ninth exams?

Has BSEK issued results for matric, ninth exams?
NADRA launches new verification system for identity cards

NADRA launches new verification system for identity cards

Latest

view all