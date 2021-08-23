 
Ali Zafar wants Arshad Nadeem to become the top javelin thrower of world

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (left) and singer Ali Zafar (right). — Twitter/Arshadnadeem76
  • Ali Zafar thanks Arshad Nadeem for his services for Pakistan.
  • "We cannot thank him enough for work he has done for Pakistan."
  • I pray that Nadeem becomes number one, the singer adds.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem could not win a medal for Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics but won the entire nation's hearts for his unreal efforts at the summer games, despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.

The athlete recently met singer Ali Zafar at a ceremony in Lahore, where the entertainer praised the javelin thrower for the sportsmanship that he had displayed at the Olympics.

"I am fortunate to be standing beside our country's hero; his coach is also here; we cannot thank him enough for the work he has done for Pakistan," Zafar said in a video with Nadeem and his coach Fayyaz Bokhari.

"I pray that he becomes number one and he has my full support," he added.

Nadeem had missed out on a podium finish but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.

India's Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won silver with a best attempt of 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44.

