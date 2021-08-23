 
amazing
Monday Aug 23 2021
Super White Gyrfalcon’s auction for $93,000 breaks records

Falconry is an ancient hobby that has taken off into a multi-million dollar business in the Gulf region.Photo SPA
  • Bidding for the falcon, measuring 18.5 inches long and wide, had opened at $66,676.
  • The Falconry is an ancient hobby that has taken off into a multi-million dollar business in the Gulf region.
  • The auctioned bird's breeders say that they bred about 300 falcons annually to the same quality as this record-breaking bird.

JEDDAH: A rare breed of Super White Gyrfalcon, Farkh, was sold for $93,347 on the eighth day of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, as the most expensive falcon to be sold at the auction, reported Arab News Monday.

This auction broke the record for the rare Saudi-bred falcon, Raghwan that was sold for $72,000 earlier this month. The identity of the buyer, however, has not been revealed yet.

The publication said that the bidding for the falcon, measuring 18.5 inches long and wide, had opened at $66,676 during the auction organised by Saudi Falcons Club.

Falconry is an ancient hobby that has taken off into a multi-million dollar business in the Gulf region. It has seen some of the fastest, most beautiful, and most intelligent falcons sold based on their distinct features and lineage at record-breaking prices.

A falconer, Abdullah Shamrookh, who has over two decades of experience, believes that buying falcons for breeding was a lucrative and long-term business, given that the market was becoming very competitive due to the birds’ rarity.

Arab News cited Shamrookh as saying that the success rate of breeding farms has made falcon owners not only increase the number of falcons they own, but it’s more about strategy now.

According to Shamrookh, some in this business prefer purebred and specialise in them while others prefer hybrids.

Faris Al-Faris, the spokesman for the bird breeder, Jim Wilson Falcons, said the farm bred about 300 falcons annually to the same quality as this record-breaking bird.

He said that the farm achieved more first places in Al-Mazayen competitions (falcon beauty contests) and falconry races than any other international farm.

