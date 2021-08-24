 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk's net worth increases by $6.35 billion in one day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Elon Musk. Courtesy: AFP/File
Elon Musk. Courtesy: AFP/File 

  • Elon Musk gained $6.35 billion in New York trading on Monday. 
  • Global investors piled into Tesla shares as optimism around investment in electronic vehicles grew. 
  • At present, Tesla is worth $707 billion. 

The world's richest man, Elon Musk gained $6.35 billion in New York trading on Monday, valuing him at $192 billion, reported Nairametrics on Tuesday. 

The South African-born billionaire, Elon Musk, has been ranked as the richest person in the world according to "Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index".

With the car company Tesla's prices rising by 3.88%, Musk posted record gains on Monday. At present, Tesla is worth $707 billion. 

Global investors piled into shares of Tesla on Monday as optimism around governments investing in electric vehicles grew. The California-based car manufacturing company mostly deals with producing electric sedans and SUVs. 

Earlier in a Tesla live stream, Musk had unveiled a humanoid robot, a machine learning product. The robot has been cited as a "game-changing breakthrough" for Tesla. 

Executives at Tesla recently held an artificial intelligence day where AI progress was showcased. The event also recruited new engineers. 

Data collection, retraining, model reconditioning, and redeployment are all believed to contribute towards Tesla's growth.

However, with the chip crisis, downsides remain. Musk informed that Tesla is experiencing a shortage of semiconductors. 

“Today, no car can possibly function without electronics.” Musk had said. 

The shortage of semiconductors has led other car manufacturers like Daimler to offer workers short-term contracts. 

More From World:

Taliban appoint Gul Agha Afghanistan's new finance minister

Taliban appoint Gul Agha Afghanistan's new finance minister
Ukraine retracts plane hijacking allegation

Ukraine retracts plane hijacking allegation
UAE govt facilitates visa extension for nationals of Pakistan, five other countries

UAE govt facilitates visa extension for nationals of Pakistan, five other countries
Beggars used as 'test subjects' by drug mafia in India's Gujrat

Beggars used as 'test subjects' by drug mafia in India's Gujrat
Super White Gyrfalcon’s auction for $93,000 breaks records

Super White Gyrfalcon’s auction for $93,000 breaks records
Dance, protest, drama outside Junaid Safdar’s nikah venue

Dance, protest, drama outside Junaid Safdar’s nikah venue
Afghan diplomat criticises India for prioritising Indian nationals, ignoring Afghans

Afghan diplomat criticises India for prioritising Indian nationals, ignoring Afghans
Filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat escapes Afghanistan

Filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat escapes Afghanistan
Over 500 tons of medical supplies unable to reach Afghanistan owing to Kabul airport chaos: WHO

Over 500 tons of medical supplies unable to reach Afghanistan owing to Kabul airport chaos: WHO
FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
Muslim bangles seller thrashed mercilessly in India for using 'Hindu name'

Muslim bangles seller thrashed mercilessly in India for using 'Hindu name'
Deadly firefight at Kabul airport leaves one dead as US boosts airlift

Deadly firefight at Kabul airport leaves one dead as US boosts airlift

Latest

view all