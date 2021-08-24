Pak vs WI: PCB, CWI talks in 'final stages' for holding women's ODI series in Pakistan

— Twitter/ICC/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with Cricket West Indies for a white-ball series between women teams, a reliable sources confirmed to Geo News on Tuesday.

The window after the conclusion of the home series against England and prior to departure to Zimbabwe for World Cup qualifiers has been allocated for the series, the source said.

“The talks with West Indies board is in final stages — logistics and number of games are being finalised before official confirmation of West Indies women team’s tour to Pakistan,” a source in PCB said.

Pakistan's women’s home series is scheduled to conclude on October 21 and the team will fly to Zimbabwe during mid-November to play ICC women cricket world qualifiers.

“As the team is preparing for ICC World Cup qualifiers, the majority of matches are expected to be ODIs but both the boards are working to add T20Is in the tour as well,” the source said.

West Indies women last played an ODI series in Pakistan in 2004. However, the side led by Merissa Aguilleira toured Pakistan in early 2019 to play 3 T20Is.