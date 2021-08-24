 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
AFP

G7 leaders to hold Taliban 'accountable' on human rights, terrorism

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Flags of six countries of the G7, USA flag not pictures. Source: AFP
LONDON: An emergency meeting of the G7 leaders on Tuesday agreed that the Taliban will be held accountable for its actions in Afghanistan on protecting women's rights and preventing terrorism.

Frances President Emmanuel Macron (R) takes part in a virtual G7 summit to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on August 24, 2021. Efforts to evacuate thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan became increasingly urgent, as European nations said they would not be able to evacuate all at-risk Afghans before next weeks deadline. — Reuters
"We reaffirm that the Taliban will be held accountable for their actions on preventing terrorism, on human rights, in particular, those of women, girls and minorities and on pursuing an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan," said a statement issued by Downing Street after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened the meeting.

More to follow...

