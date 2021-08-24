 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Govt officials appointed by the Taliban so far

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Taliban fighters march in uniforms on the street in Qalat, Zabul Province, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from social media video uploaded August 19, 2021. — Reuters/File
Afghanistan's Taliban have begun appointing several people to key government offices, with the most recent appointment being of a former Guantanamo detainee as acting defense minister.

The Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after which several key government officials, including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country.

The Taliban have asked the United States not to encourage the Afghans from leaving their homeland, saying they are "not in favour" of such a move — as they aim to form an "inclusive" government in the war-torn country.

The newly appointed officials

  • Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir — acting defense minister
  • Najibullah —  intelligence chief.
  • Gul Agha — finance minister.
  • Sadr Ibrahim — acting interior minister.
  • Sakhaullah — acting head of education.
  • Abdul Baqi — acting head of higher education.
  • Mullah Shirin — Kabul governor.
  • Hamdullah Nomani — Kabul mayor.
  • Haji Mohammad Idris — acting head of Afghanistan's central bank.

