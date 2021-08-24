How many people have so far been evacuated out of Kabul?

Families boarding a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Monday, August 23, 2021. Photo AP

US President Joe Biden has accepted a Pentagon recommendation to remove US troops from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline.



Taliban have repeatedly warned of consequences in case the evacuation delays.

The US has "evacuated and facilitated the evacuation" around 58,700 people since the Taliban takeover on August 15.

The gravity of the situation in Kabul, where thousands of people await the chance to leave Afghanistan amid fears of a Taliban reprisal, has been compounded by a fast-approaching deadline — August 31.

US President Joe Biden has accepted a Pentagon recommendation to remove US troops from Afghanistan by the deadline, an administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Taliban today reiterated the group’s stance that there would be "no extensions".

As the recurrent warnings by the Taliban appear to be a ticking clock for the foreign governments, here is the status of those conducting the largest evacuations from Afghanistan, according to a report published by Al Jazeera.

United States

The US continues to conduct the widest evacuation effort from Afghanistan of any country.

US officials have said they are prioritising US citizens, Afghans who worked for the US government and are thus eligible for special visas, as well as Afghans who are eligible for refugee status – a category expanded in early August.

Though the International Rescue Committee, had said that some 300,000 Afghan civilians remained affiliated with the US government during its 20 years in Afghanistan, the exact number of Afghans seeking relocation to the US remains unclear.

In recent days, the US evacuation effort has surged, transporting individuals to 14 temporary installations across Europe and the Middle East, including in Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, Spain, and Germany as of Monday.

As per the statistics issued by the White House, as many as 12,700 people were evacuated through US military flights during a 24 hour period from GMT on August 23 to 07:00 GMT, Tuesday.

Since the Taliban takeover, the US has "evacuated and facilitated the evacuation" of around 58,700 people, encompassing all the people evacuated by the US and NATO thus far.

United Kingdom

According to United Kingdom’s defence minister, more than 2,000 people were evacuated from Kabul during the past 24 hours bringing the total number of people removed from the country by the UK, since August 14 to 8,600.

Pakistan

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that "Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has facilitated the evacuation of 1,500 people from Kabul."

France

A French official on Tuesday said they will end their evacuations from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan later this week if the US sticks to a plan to pull its troops out at the end of August.

About 2,000 French nationals and Afghans have in recent days been evacuated by France via a military base in Abu Dhabi.

Germany

Germany has said it has evacuated some 2,700 people as of Monday, and that it was looking for ways to continue evacuations after Kabul airport is no longer under US control.

Italy

Italy on Monday said that its evacuation, Operation Aquila Omnia, which it launched in June, has airlifted some 2,100 people from Afghanistan, the vast majority since August 14.

Australia

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has said Canberra has helped evacuate more than 1,600 people from the Kabul airport in 17 flights since last Wednesday.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said earlier that Australian and New Zealand officials had evacuated more than 650 people from the airport during Monday night.

Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Turkey has so far evacuated 1,404 people from Afghanistan – 1,061 of them Turkish nationals and 343 nationals of “various countries”.

Turkey was meant to secure the Kabul airport after foreign troops withdrew, but the plan was thrown into uncertainty amid the Taliban’s swift rise.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is open to talking to the Taliban about Turkey’s future role in the country.

Other efforts

An array of countries continue to evacuate smaller numbers of their nationals and some Afghans.

Spain has said it has evacuated more than 800 Afghans from Kabul in recent days.

Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Tuesday said the country had evacuated 292 people. All local workers from the Swiss development office as well as their close family members were able to leave Kabul or were safe at the capital’s airport, he said.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide on Tuesday called for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to be extended beyond August 31, as a plane with 157 people who had been evacuated from Afghanistan landed in Oslo, bringing the country’s total evacuations to 374 people.