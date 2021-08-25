Prince Charles heartbroken by Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who quit royal duties last year for a new life in the US, have laid bare his rift with his father.

As per reports, Prince of Wales has been affected "very deeply" by Megxit, with Camilla said to be a big support.



Prince Charles has reportedly found the fallout from Megxit "really hard", it has been claimed

Harry and Meghan, who are now living in California with their two-year-old son Archie and newly born daughter Lili, made a series of explosive claims about the Royal Family in their Oprah Winfrey interview in March this year.