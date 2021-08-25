Meghan blasted for changing Harry 'unquestionably:' 'No one predicted it'

The Duchess of Sussex altered Harry's image as the 'wild child' while William was taken more seriously

Meghan Markle has been blamed by eagle-eyed fans and the royal experts alike for changing Prince Harry.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams revealed, “Some say Harry resented not being taken seriously, despite his military service and charitable work."

"The ‘Fab Four’ idea, that William and Catherine and Harry and Meghan would work together despite their different roles and personalities was a disaster.

“But no one predicted it. Harry now believes he was trapped as a member of the royal family…and that William currently is but doesn’t know it.

"The rift between them, long reported and first confirmed in the ITV documentary about their South Africa trip, is public and serious. It was his marriage to Meghan which unquestionably changed him," Fitzwilliam concluded.