President Alvi lauds army's 'unparalleled' contribution to Pakistan's security

President Arif Alvi (left) meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, on August 25, 2021. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday acknowledged the army's unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered towards the external and internal security of Pakistan.

The president's comments came during a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed regional developments and matters of national security, the military's media wing said.

The president was apprised of the army's operational preparedness and a briefing on cyber security by the Communication and Information Technology Branch was also given to him, the ISPR said.



The ISPR's statement mentioned that the president commended the army's prowess in the field of information technology and coordination mechanisms with other stakeholders.

Earlier, upon arrival at the GHQ, the army chief had received President Alvi, where he was later presented guard of honour, the ISPR said.

The president had also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument and offered prayers, the military's media wing added.