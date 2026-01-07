Special protection unit being set up in Islamabad for Chinese citizens: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart, Wang Xiaohong, at China’s Ministry of Public Security on January 7, 2026. — X@MOIofficialGOP

Pakistan, China underline need for closer coordination to deepen ties.

Ministers discuss Islamabad-Beijing sister-city cooperation.

Wang expresses satisfaction with security for Chinese nationals.



The government has announced enhanced security measures for Chinese citizens and joint development projects, including the establishment of a dedicated protection unit in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday during a visit to China’s Ministry of Public Security.

Naqvi made the remarks while meeting his Chinese counterpart, Wang Xiaohong, at the ministry’s headquarters, where he was warmly received by senior Chinese officials.

The two sides held an extensive three-and-a-half-hour meeting covering bilateral relations, counterterrorism cooperation, police training exchanges and coordination in areas of mutual interest. Both countries agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms and enhance operational coordination.

According to officials, Pakistan and China reached consensus on convening a Joint Working Group meeting every three months, while the interior ministers of both countries will meet annually. The ministers underlined the need for closer coordination to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Chinese Interior Minister Wang Xiaohong expressed satisfaction with the country's security arrangements for Chinese nationals and development projects, and thanked Naqvi and his team for their efforts. He praised the performance in internal security and counterterrorism.

Wang said China highly valued country's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and held them in great respect. Both sides agreed to make joint and rapid-response mechanisms against terrorism and crime more effective, while expanding the scope of police training and exchange programmes.

The two ministers also discussed Islamabad-Beijing sister-city cooperation and agreed to develop a joint strategy to enhance training and professional capacity of police and security personnel.

Naqvi emphasised the importance of sharing expertise and information through training initiatives, and briefed the Chinese side on Pakistan’s enhanced security measures for Chinese nationals, describing their protection as a "top priority".

He welcomed Chinese cooperation to curb cybercrimes and said Pakistan was seeking support from Chinese institutions to strengthen the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The interior minister added that China’s AI-based technologies could significantly assist Pakistan in tackling terrorism and emerging security challenges.

"Pakistan and China share an unbreakable bond of enduring cooperation, and no one can create a wedge between us," he said.

Naqvi also invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan and conveyed goodwill messages from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Chinese leadership.

Wang invited Naqvi to attend the Global Security Cooperation Forum scheduled to be held in China in September. Reaffirming that China and Pakistan are strategic partners, he expressed pleasure at welcoming the Pakistani minister at the start of 2026 and noted China’s readiness to expand bilateral cooperation at all levels. He also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting delegation.

Senior Chinese officials who attended the meeting included Vice Ministers Xu Datong and Yu Xiuhe, Beijing Deputy Mayor and Director General (DG) of the Beijing Public Security Bureau Cen Yuanbiao, Director General of the General Office Guo Kan, Director General of the Counterterrorism Department Gao Qiu, and Director General of International Cooperation Wang Yong.

The Pakistani delegation included Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, National Police Academy DG Muhammad Idrees, NCCIA DG Syed Khurram Ali, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Islamabad IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi.