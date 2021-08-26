Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make hefty donation for Haiti’s earthquake relief efforts

Thursday Aug 26, 2021
Hollywood’s power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have come to the aid of the earthquake victims in Haiti.
A spokesperson for the pair told E! News that they have made a donation of $10,000 each to four charitable organizations that are helping Haitians in need at this time of crisis.
The organizations include Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demem and Hope for Haiti.
The actors were thanked by Hope for Haiti on their official social media as well, as the organization tweeted: "Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts.”
"This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come,” they added.