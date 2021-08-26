 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make hefty donation for Haiti’s earthquake relief efforts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were thanked by Hope for Haiti on their official social media as well
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were thanked by Hope for Haiti on their official social media as well

Hollywood’s power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have come to the aid of the earthquake victims in Haiti.

A spokesperson for the pair told E! News that they have made a donation of $10,000 each to four charitable organizations that are helping Haitians in need at this time of crisis.

The organizations include Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demem and Hope for Haiti.

The actors were thanked by Hope for Haiti on their official social media as well, as the organization tweeted: "Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts.”

"This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come,” they added.



More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn looks dashing on a lunch date with his fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn looks dashing on a lunch date with his fiancée Nicola Peltz
Royal family feared Meghan Markle would create ‘a spectacle’ at Philip’s funeral

Royal family feared Meghan Markle would create ‘a spectacle’ at Philip’s funeral

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott irk fans with their extravagant gesture

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott irk fans with their extravagant gesture
Disney, Delta and Big Tech dampen movie theater party at CinemaCon

Disney, Delta and Big Tech dampen movie theater party at CinemaCon
Piers Morgan brands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'trash-talking chancers' in new swipe

Piers Morgan brands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'trash-talking chancers' in new swipe
Jennifer Lopez shows off her ageless beauty to stun Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shows off her ageless beauty to stun Ben Affleck
Prince Harry under fire for not defending his family as Americans mock George

Prince Harry under fire for not defending his family as Americans mock George
Margot Robbie enjoys dinner with hubby Tom Ackerley and pal Rami Malek

Margot Robbie enjoys dinner with hubby Tom Ackerley and pal Rami Malek
Kim Kardashian visits celebrity plastic surgeon to elevate her beauty

Kim Kardashian visits celebrity plastic surgeon to elevate her beauty
Idina Menzel expresses desires to play ‘darker characters’

Idina Menzel expresses desires to play ‘darker characters’
Hugh Jackman shares candid post alongside formerly estranged mother

Hugh Jackman shares candid post alongside formerly estranged mother
Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood

Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood

Latest

view all