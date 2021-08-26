 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Web Desk

Which is the safest city in the Middle East?

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

General view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2019. Picture taken January 3, 2019. — Reuters/File
General view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2019. Picture taken January 3, 2019. — Reuters/File

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has been named the safest city in the Middle East, the Safe Cities Index 2021 published earlier this week revealed, Al Arabia reported.

The index — a report from The Economist Intelligence Unit — ranks 60 cities on 76 indicators, including digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental security.

The UAE's capital scored 76.5 and 77.3 out of a score of 100 in health security and infrastructure security, respectively, which is "very high".

Abu Dhabi ranked 12th worldwide with a score of 76.5/100 in “COVID-19 pandemic and the understanding of health security,” with Dubai scoring 75.5 and ranking 13th.

"In 2020, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group," the publication reported.

