Cher weighs in on '80s relationship with Val Kilmer: 'We just were'

Cher recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her relationship with Val Kilmer back in the ’80s as well as the dynamic they shared.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “He's like nobody I've ever known.”

“He is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn't do what anyone else does.” Afterward, “I don't know how we stayed friends, we just did. We didn't try. We just were.”

While reminiscing over the past Cher also went on to say, “He was so young. Was he 22? What was I? I don't know.”

“Thirty-something. It was a bigger deal back then. The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it.”

Near the end, “What we would put up with from one another was more than I think I've ever had with any other guy. He would just go off and do his own thing and you just had to be prepared. And he was so beautiful.”

However, they also had a lot of disagreements, “We had unbelievable times and then put up with some times when they weren't [that way] because we were both Alpha males. We were both individuals and neither of us was going to give up on that.”