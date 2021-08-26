 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Cher weighs in on '80s relationship with Val Kilmer: 'We just were'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Cher weighs in on 80s relationship with Val Kilmer: We just were
Cher weighs in on '80s relationship with Val Kilmer: 'We just were'

Cher recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her relationship with Val Kilmer back in the ’80s as well as the dynamic they shared.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “He's like nobody I've ever known.”

“He is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn't do what anyone else does.” Afterward, “I don't know how we stayed friends, we just did. We didn't try. We just were.”

While reminiscing over the past Cher also went on to say, “He was so young. Was he 22? What was I? I don't know.”

“Thirty-something. It was a bigger deal back then. The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it.”

Near the end, “What we would put up with from one another was more than I think I've ever had with any other guy. He would just go off and do his own thing and you just had to be prepared. And he was so beautiful.”

However, they also had a lot of disagreements, “We had unbelievable times and then put up with some times when they weren't [that way] because we were both Alpha males. We were both individuals and neither of us was going to give up on that.”

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello highlights attempts to find ‘work-life balance’ in a pandemic

Camila Cabello highlights attempts to find ‘work-life balance’ in a pandemic
Lorde touches on ‘horribly difficult’ decision to quit social media

Lorde touches on ‘horribly difficult’ decision to quit social media
Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham
Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles

Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles
Meghan Markle ‘worried’ over staffer bullying claims

Meghan Markle ‘worried’ over staffer bullying claims
Prince William ‘frustrated’ over losing Prince Harry after Oprah chat

Prince William ‘frustrated’ over losing Prince Harry after Oprah chat
Meghan Markle ‘left liberated’ after Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Meghan Markle ‘left liberated’ after Oprah Winfrey tell-all
LUX Style Awards 2021: Full list of nominees

LUX Style Awards 2021: Full list of nominees
The Rolling Stones plan to pay emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones plan to pay emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts
Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour

Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour
Gal Gadot's sister is getting married

Gal Gadot's sister is getting married
Meghan, Harry infuriated over invasion of privacy shortly after miscarriage

Meghan, Harry infuriated over invasion of privacy shortly after miscarriage

Latest

view all