Saeed Ghani thanks well wishers for prayers as he fights dengue

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly's building in Karachi on April 5, 2021. — APP/File

Minister for Information Sindh Saeed Ghani on Thursday thanked people for their prayers and best wishes as he fights off dengue.

"I [have] severe fever, headache and body aches since last Sunday due to dengue," the minister said.

He wrote that he is therefore unable to take calls and respond to any messages.

On March 23, Ghani tested positive for coronavirus, but announced he has recovered a week later, on March 30.

"Today, my coronavirus test report came out negative," he said on Twitter. "I'm thankful to all of you who in the past 10 days prayed for me and boosted my morale."



