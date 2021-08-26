 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
The Weeknd weighs in on why he 'rarely takes' vacations

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

The Weeknd weighs in on why he ‘rarely takes’ vacations
The Weeknd weighs in on why he ‘rarely takes’ vacations

The Weeknd recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the real reason he takes such few vacations.

The singer got candid over it all during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter and was also quoted saying, “I don't even know what winding down really means, I just love work, you know.”

“I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can't be for too long because I feel like I'm missing out on everything that I could be doing.”

He also went on to say, "So, yeah. I try my best, but no, I haven't in a while. I do staycations if that counts.”

“I'm finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month and we're just kind of figuring out when to put it out.”

“It's been really cool because I'm working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer's room for the new TV show [The Idol].

“So, I've been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we're going to start shooting soon. It's been quite a summer.”

