Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘TheeARMYFund’ surpasses donation goal

Rapper and composer Megan Thee Stallion has officially surpassed her official donation goal of $100,000 for the TheeARMYFund project.



The project has been set up “In honor of the hottest collab of the summer” between BTS and Megan Thee Stallion.

It aims to donate its entire donation to three charities, Black Women for Wellness, Women for Afghan Women, as well as the Houston Food Bank.

The project also promises contributors, “Your donation supports voices, passions, talents, vision, and safety of women and children, as we continue to advocate for freedom and justice together.”

Check it out below:



