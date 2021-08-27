 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Video of 'Prince Harry asking Disney CEO to give Meghan Markle a job' resurfaces

Some critics are not ready to move on and let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live their lives in the US after their departure as senior members of the British royal family.

Criticism of the couple intensified after they opened up about their decision to step down as senior royals during their explosive interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now receiving backlash after an updated version of Finding Freedom, an unauthorized biography,  claimed that the couple considered naming the member of the royal family who had questioned the skin color of their first child.

British royal expert and biographers are also criticising the couple on TV channels and radio programs.

Royal biographer Angelia Levin on Thursday retweeted an old video clip of Meghan and Harry talking to Jay-Z, Rihanna and Disney CEO. The video was originally posted by Jack Posobiec, the Senior Editor of Human Events, a conservative American political news and analysis website, in March.

While their voices are  not clearly audible, the couple's critics believe that Harry was heard asking Disney CEO to give his wife a job.

