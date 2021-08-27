Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest

Friday Aug 27, 2021
VANCOUVER: Among hundreds of dog-bite cases being a norm, an actual case when a man bit a dog was reported by Vancouver police, said a news story published by City News Friday.
The Vancouver Police said Thursday a member of its canine unit was bitten by a man during a police operation in Downtown Eastside early on the same morning.
According to the police, a man was accused of threatening people by kicking on a resident’s door in a social housing complex.
The suspect, who was encountered by the Vancouver Police Department at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets, resisted the arrest and bit the dog possessed by the police party.
As a reflex action, the bitten dog gnawed at the suspect, who later was arrested and evacuated to a medical facility.
The police have not specified the charges under which the suspect will face legal procedure.
The police dog, Mando, was stated to be "not seriously hurt."