world
Friday Aug 27 2021
Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Vancouver police say Mando was bitten by a suspect during an operation to arrest the suspect. Photo Vancouver police
  • Police say suspect bit Police Service Dog, Mando, during arrest on Downtown Eastside.
  • Mando bit suspect back Thursday morning, suspect was treated in hospital.
  • Vancouver police service dog was not seriously hurt.

VANCOUVER: Among hundreds of dog-bite cases being a norm, an actual case when a man bit a dog was reported by Vancouver police, said a news story published by City News Friday.

The Vancouver Police said Thursday a member of its canine unit was bitten by a man during a police operation in Downtown Eastside early on the same morning.

According to the police, a man was accused of threatening people by kicking on a resident’s door in a social housing complex.

The suspect, who was encountered by the Vancouver Police Department at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets, resisted the arrest and bit the dog possessed by the police party.

As a reflex action, the bitten dog gnawed at the suspect, who later was arrested and evacuated to a medical facility.

The police have not specified the charges under which the suspect will face legal procedure.

The police dog, Mando, was stated to be "not seriously hurt."

