Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest

Vancouver police say Mando was bitten by a suspect during an operation to arrest the suspect. Photo Vancouver police

Police say suspect bit Police Service Dog, Mando, during arrest on Downtown Eastside.

Mando bit suspect back Thursday morning, suspect was treated in hospital.

Vancouver police service dog was not seriously hurt.

VANCOUVER: Among hundreds of dog-bite cases being a norm, an actual case when a man bit a dog was reported by Vancouver police, said a news story published by City News Friday.

The Vancouver Police said Thursday a member of its canine unit was bitten by a man during a police operation in Downtown Eastside early on the same morning.

According to the police, a man was accused of threatening people by kicking on a resident’s door in a social housing complex.

The suspect, who was encountered by the Vancouver Police Department at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets, resisted the arrest and bit the dog possessed by the police party.



As a reflex action, the bitten dog gnawed at the suspect, who later was arrested and evacuated to a medical facility.

The police have not specified the charges under which the suspect will face legal procedure.

The police dog, Mando, was stated to be "not seriously hurt."