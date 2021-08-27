 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Shakira says she can't forget how many doors 'Whenever, Whenever' opened for her

Shakira on Friday said she can't forget how many doors her song "Whenever, Whenever" opened for her as she celebrated 20 years of its release.

The Colombian singer took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a clip from her music video with a caption that read, "Happy 20th birthday to Whenever, Wherever one of my first English language releases!."

She added, "I’ll never forget how many doors this song opened for me with new audiences in the US and abroad- and we Latinos haven’t stopped since!."

"Whenever, Whenever" has received more than 509 million views on Shakira's official YouTube channel since it was posted 11 years ago.

Meanwhile, the "Waka Waka" singer has crossed 70 million followers on Instagram

