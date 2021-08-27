Sindh announces reopening of universities on August 30

Universities shall operate at 50% capacity.

They should set up vaccination centres for students, employees.

Non-vaccinated students, employees not allowed on varsity premises.

The Sindh government on Friday announced the reopening of all universities — public and private — in the province on August 30, as it moves forward with the reopening of all educational institutions.

The universities and boards department, in a notification, said that every university that falls under its jurisdiction shall reopen and operate at 50% capacity in a bid to avert the further spread of coronavirus.

The department said that no student or employee shall be allowed on campus without a valid coronavirus vaccination certificate.

The department also directed educational institutions to coordinate with health authorities for setting up vaccination centres in the varsity premises exclusively for students and employees.

Schools to reopen from August 30

In a parallel development, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department announced all the schools in Sindh — public and private — will reopen on August 30.

The department, in a notification, said all the schools shall operate six days a week and ensure attendance is restricted to 50%.

"All the heads of educational institutions will ensure 100% vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff by producing evidence to the concerned regional head," the notification said.

The education department directed all the educational institutions to ensure 100% compliance with COVID-19 SOPs already issued by the government.