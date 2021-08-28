PDM's Fazl thinks the West should back Taliban in Afghanistan

JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

World leaders must avoid imposing conditions on Taliban, says Fazl

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman says JUI-F "warmly welcomed" victories of Islamic Emirates in Afghanistan.

The 20-year policies of the West and bloodshed proved futile and they have failed in Afghanistan, says Fazl.

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants world leaders to support the Taliban instead of "imposing their conditions for establishing their Western desired government in Afghanistan", which he believes would create problems in the region.



Fazl said the JUI-F "warmly welcomed" the victories of the Islamic Emirates in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban can form their government independently and make efforts to form a broad-based government, Fazl said, as reported by The News.

“The 20-year policies of the West and bloodshed proved futile and they have failed. The West should confess to their blunders and back the Taliban in Afghanistan to form a broad-based government,” Fazl said.



A peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan, he said criticising Pakistan’s foreign policies, saying that it has failed on all fronts and Imran Khan has no knowledge about the current Afghan situation.

“Imran Khan is not running the government but the establishment is running the country. The establishment decides foreign policies, not the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is a noble person but not the authority to decide foreign affairs,” Fazl said.

The illegitimate and bogus government has failed to deliver in the last three years of its rule and made the life of a common man highly vulnerable, Fazl said.

“Imran Khan has presented fake statistics in his three-year performance and people are committing suicide, crying for relief but there is no sign of relief for them. The masses’ standard of living is declining after uncontrolled waves of price-hike and inflation,” he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the PDM heads is scheduled in Karachi on Saturday while a public meeting is due on Sunday.

The PDM has decided to release a white paper on the three-year performance of the government.