Watch: A 120-year-old lady getting second COVID-19 jab in India-occupied Kashmir

A 120-year-old woman, Dholi Devi, from district Udhampur of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, was administered the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, reported India Today.

A video of Devi getting vaccinated at her home was posted by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on his Twitter account.

Dholi Devi sets example for people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, proving that age is just a number.



Meanwhile, India is said to have achieved the milestone of the country’s highest single-day count for vaccinations, with over 10 million inoculations in a day.

According to statistics provided by the India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 1,00,64,032 people were vaccinated on Friday.



This achievement took India’s total vaccination coverage to over 620 million inoculations thus far.

India’s statistics for COVID-19 vaccinations suggest that the highest number of doses, that is 2,862,649, was administered in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Karnataka with 1,079,588 and Maharashtra with 984,117 jabs.