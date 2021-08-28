 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: A 120-year-old lady getting second COVID-19 jab in India-occupied Kashmir

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

  • Dholi Devi from district Udhampur of occupied Kashmir administered the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • A video of Devi getting vaccinated at her home posted by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Twitter.
  • India records over 10 million inoculations in a day.

A 120-year-old woman, Dholi Devi, from district Udhampur of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, was administered the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, reported India Today.

A video of Devi getting vaccinated at her home was posted by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on his Twitter account.

Dholi Devi sets example for people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, proving that age is just a number.

Meanwhile, India is said to have achieved the milestone of the country’s highest single-day count for vaccinations, with over 10 million inoculations in a day.

Related items

According to statistics provided by the India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 1,00,64,032 people were vaccinated on Friday.

This achievement took India’s total vaccination coverage to over 620 million inoculations thus far.

India’s statistics for COVID-19 vaccinations suggest that the highest number of doses, that is 2,862,649, was administered in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Karnataka with 1,079,588 and Maharashtra with 984,117 jabs.

More From World:

Drone strike: US targets Daesh militants in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

Drone strike: US targets Daesh militants in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack
Kabul airport attack worst US loss in Afghanistan since 2011

Kabul airport attack worst US loss in Afghanistan since 2011
Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in Germany

Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in Germany
Pakistani miniature artist makes world’s smallest vacuum cleaner

Pakistani miniature artist makes world’s smallest vacuum cleaner
Death toll rises from Kabul airport carnage, US on alert for more attacks

Death toll rises from Kabul airport carnage, US on alert for more attacks
Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest

Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest
Apple's Tim Cook gets $750m bonus payout

Apple's Tim Cook gets $750m bonus payout
WHO hopes to establish air bridge into northern Afghanistan

WHO hopes to establish air bridge into northern Afghanistan
Turkey, Taliban hold first official talks in Kabul: Erdogan

Turkey, Taliban hold first official talks in Kabul: Erdogan
'Kabul is bleeding': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan appeals for help

'Kabul is bleeding': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan appeals for help
Evacuations from Afghanistan in numbers

Evacuations from Afghanistan in numbers
Irish man found encircled by a pod of dolphins in ice-cold Tralee Bay

Irish man found encircled by a pod of dolphins in ice-cold Tralee Bay

Latest

view all