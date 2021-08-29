UAE to resume issuing tourist visas from tomorrow

UAE opens tourist visa from tomorrow. Photo: Gulf News

UAE will resume issuing tourist visas to fully vaccinated people from August 30.

The decision includes countries for which entry was previously banned.

Fully vaccinated tourists can also register their vaccination certificates through the ICA platform or Al Hosn App.

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will resume issuing tourist visas to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from all countries from August 30 (tomorrow).



The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) Saturday jointly announced the decision.

Per The News, tourist visa applicants must be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).



The decision includes countries for which entry was previously banned. Tourists will also need to do a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport, with the previous requirements remaining valid for non-vaccinated groups.

In addition, fully vaccinated tourists can also register their vaccination certificates through the ICA platform or Al Hosn App to enjoy the advantages granted to vaccinated people.

This move comes in line with the UAE’s strategy aiming to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and will support national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and revive the economic sector.

Dubai revises travel guidelines for Pakistan, other countries

On August 10, the Dubai International Airport authorities had issued a new set of regulations for entrance into the city.

As per the new rules, only those individuals possessing a Golden Visa will be allowed to enter the city, while all other travellers must seek permission from the Dubai authorities to be granted entrance.

Besides, the terms of presenting a negative report for a PCR test done 48 hours before the flight and a negative report for the Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test done four hours before the flight remain in place.

The aforementioned travel guidelines will be applicable to passengers flying to Dubai from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India.

Showing vaccination certificates before entering the city is mandatory for travellers from all the aforementioned countries, except for Pakistan.

Last month, the Emirates had extended its flight suspension order for Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 28 in line with the UAE government’s directives, the airline said in its advisory.