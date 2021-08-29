 
Bilawal learned political trickery from Zardari: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan. Courtesy: Geo.tv/File Photo
  • Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has surpassed all Chief Ministers with his performance, claims Chohan. 
  • "Zardari's puppet Sindh cabinet" and "relative ministers" have failed at every front: Chohan. 
  • "Sindh has deprived the people of clean water and basic health facilities even," says spokesperson.

Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Sunday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari learned "political trickery" from Asif Ali Zaradi at an early age, Geo News reported. 

Clapping back at Bilawal's criticism a day earlier of the PTI government's performance, Chohan said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has "surpassed all chief ministers" with his performance. 

Chohan added that before Bilawal calls Buzdar a "puppet", he should "look inwards", terming him a "product of dynastic politics". 

The spokesperson said that Punjab is providing people with health cards and universities, whereas "Sindh has deprived the people of clean water and basic health facilities even".

Chohan further claimed that "Punjab has defeated the coronavirus" but Sindh continues to report the "highest" number of cases. 

Criticising Zardari, he said that "Zardari's puppet Sindh cabinet" and "relative ministers" have failed at every front. 

"Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is crossing new milestones of performance every day," Chohan said.

