Unmarried couples barred from entering park

Poster saying "unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park" in a local park in Hyderabad, India. Courtesy: Meera Sanghamitra/Twitter/@meeracomposes

Indira Park in Hyderabad, India, bans "unmarried couples" from entering the park.

Park management makes rule to combat incidents of harassment.

Indian Zonal Commissioner Sikandarabad announces the removal of the banners.

Unmarried couples were earlier this week barred from entering a park in India's Hyderabad, India media reported.

The "Indira Park" administration put up a notice stating that "unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park".



The decision was taken in the wake of increasing incidents of harassment of women in amusement parks, media reports stated.

However, the banner was sharply criticised by users on social media who termed it "unconstitutional" and demanded that the ban be lifted.

One user wrote: "A public park is an open space for all law-abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criterio[n] for entry!"

Another user, pointing out the classist undertones of the poster, wrote: "This is extremely classist. People don't bat an eye when someone stabs a woman in public but two consenting adults making out is the end of the world."

A few others pointed out the absurdity of carrying a marriage certificate to the park. "Carry your marriage certificate to enter a public park. Moral policing and stupidity [are] all wrapped in one."

Following the backlash, Indian Zonal Commissioner Sikandarabad tweeted that the banners from Indira Park have been removed and police have been directed to remain active so the park's environment remains calm.