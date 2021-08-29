 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Unmarried couples barred from entering park

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Poster saying unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park in a local park in Hyderabad, India. Courtesy: Meera Sanghamitra/Twitter/@meeracomposes
Poster saying "unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park" in a local park in Hyderabad, India. Courtesy: Meera Sanghamitra/Twitter/@meeracomposes

  • Indira Park in Hyderabad, India, bans "unmarried couples" from entering the park. 
  • Park management makes rule to combat incidents of harassment. 
  • Indian Zonal Commissioner Sikandarabad announces the removal of the banners. 

Unmarried couples were earlier this week barred from entering a park in India's Hyderabad, India media reported. 

The "Indira Park" administration put up a notice stating that "unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park". 

The decision was taken in the wake of increasing incidents of harassment of women in amusement parks, media reports stated. 

However, the banner was sharply criticised by users on social media who termed it "unconstitutional" and demanded that the ban be lifted.

One user wrote: "A public park is an open space for all law-abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criterio[n] for entry!" 

Another user, pointing out the classist undertones of the poster, wrote: "This is extremely classist. People don't bat an eye when someone stabs a woman in public but two consenting adults making out is the end of the world." 

A few others pointed out the absurdity of carrying a marriage certificate to the park. "Carry your marriage certificate to enter a public park. Moral policing and stupidity [are] all wrapped in one." 

Following the backlash, Indian Zonal Commissioner Sikandarabad tweeted that the banners from Indira Park have been removed and police have been directed to remain active so the park's environment remains calm.  

More From World:

Explosion heard near Kabul airport: witnesses

Explosion heard near Kabul airport: witnesses
Watch: Afghan Taliban operate US helicopters and military vehicles

Watch: Afghan Taliban operate US helicopters and military vehicles

Large number of Afghans march in London against Taliban rule

Large number of Afghans march in London against Taliban rule
Pakistan in red list over low testing and sequencing rates: UK govt

Pakistan in red list over low testing and sequencing rates: UK govt

UAE to resume issuing tourist visas from tomorrow

UAE to resume issuing tourist visas from tomorrow
US believes new Kabul airport attack 'highly likely' soon: Biden

US believes new Kabul airport attack 'highly likely' soon: Biden
Twitter exchange between Anupam Kher, Shehzad Roy shows how art, children have power to unite

Twitter exchange between Anupam Kher, Shehzad Roy shows how art, children have power to unite
Pakistan for inclusive govt in Afghanistan, but recognition only after regional consultations: Munir Akram

Pakistan for inclusive govt in Afghanistan, but recognition only after regional consultations: Munir Akram
Taliban direct Afghans to hand over weapons, govt property to concerned authorities

Taliban direct Afghans to hand over weapons, govt property to concerned authorities
Taliban decide to form a caretaker government in Afghanistan

Taliban decide to form a caretaker government in Afghanistan
Watch: A 120-year-old lady getting second COVID-19 jab in India-occupied Kashmir

Watch: A 120-year-old lady getting second COVID-19 jab in India-occupied Kashmir
World's first deer with coronavirus reported in US

World's first deer with coronavirus reported in US

Latest

view all