At least 2 terrorists killed in 'befitting response' to firing on Bajaur military post: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at a post in North Waziristan in this AFP file photo.

At least two terrorists were killed and three injured after a "befitting response" by Pakistan Army troops to firing from inside Afghanistan, on a military post in Bajaur district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

"As per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan Army troops, 2-3 terrorists got killed and 3-4 terrorists got injured," a statement by the military's media wing said.



In the exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamal, 28, resident of Mardan, and Sepoy Ayaz, 21, resident of Chitral embraced martyrdom, it added.



"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against the country and expects that the existing and future setup in Afghanistan will not allow such activities against Pakistan," the statement underscored.



Three days ago, in a similar incident, one terrorist was killed across the border, inside Afghanistan, after security forces responded to firing on its military post in Lower Dir District, according to ISPR.

ISPR, citing intelligence intercepts, said "one terrorist was killed and two to three were injured".

The statement added that due to the firing by the terrorists, Havaldar Gul Ameer, 36, and resident of Lakki Marwat, got critically injured and later embraced martyrdom while under treatment at a hospital.