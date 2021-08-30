Noor Mukadam murder: Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till Sept 6

Zahir Jaffer, in handcuffs, being brougtht to an Islamabad court by police officers. Photo: File

Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand extended till September 6.

Police brought Jaffer to court after his 14-day judicial remand had expired.

Zahir Jaffer is accused of murdering and beheading Noor Mukadam last month in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court Monday extended Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till September 6.

Jaffer, the central suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was brought to the judicial lockup at the district court.



Judicial magistrate Mohammad Imran marked the suspect's attendance at the lock-up. The police took the suspect to Adiala Jail and did not present him in court.

Jaffer was presented before the magistrate after his 14-day judicial remand had expired.

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad's F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.

The suspects

Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the murder, is under police custody. A judicial magistrate had on August 16 extended his remand till August 30.

His parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee are also arrested and behind bars, with a bail application rejected by court.

Besides the parents, two domestic workers, a cook and a guard, identified as Iftikhar and Jameel, were also arrested.

Six employees of Therapy Works were also arrested by the police on August 14. Jaffer was working as a psychotherapist at Therapy Works after doing a certification from the centre.

The six employees of Therapy Works are suspected of concealing evidence after meeting Zahir's father, Zakir Jaffer. They were named by the plaintiff in a supplementary statement submitted to the court.

Satisfied with police investigation, hopeful killer will get death sentence: Noor Mukadam's father

A couple of days ago, Shaukat Mukadam had spoken to Geo News and said that he hopes Zahir Zakir Jaffer would get the death sentence for murdering his daughter.

Noor's father said the parents remain optimistic about the speedy delivery of justice in the case, having firm belief in the police and Pakistan's judicial system.



He said he was satisfied with the ongoing investigation, brushing aside all rumours and the impression that he was in a state of hopelessness when it comes the probe into his daughter's murder.

"Reading words such as hopelessness gives the wrong impression to the public, implying not only that I've lost hope but that the police are not helping me. This is wrong. The police are doing their duty and the whole Pakistani nation is with me," Mukadam said, resolutely.