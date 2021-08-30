 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Addison Rae addresses struggles with being a ‘role model’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Addison Rae addresses struggles with being a ‘role model’
Addison Rae addresses struggles with being a ‘role model’

Addison Rae recently got candid about her struggle with being called a role model, especially since she does not have a ‘perfect enough’ life to be considered.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with Entertainment Tonight and was even quoted saying, “I think people go through life feeling like they have to uphold this certain standard and maybe don’t always hold up to it. It’s really difficult to kind of keep that away from everyone.”

“She really finds herself, and I think it’s a really cool thing. I can relate to that, you know, feeling like you always have to uphold this standard of like ‘I have the perfect life! Everything I share is great!’ And everyone has to see me as this, you know, perfect example, and I think it’s really difficult sometimes.”

Before concluding, she added, “People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’ That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself. Like, ‘Hey, I do love this, this is a passion of mine.’ And that’s very hard.”

More From Entertainment:

Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’

Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’
Drake announces release date of studio album Certified Lover Boy

Drake announces release date of studio album Certified Lover Boy
Justin Bieber overtakes Spotify charts in a shocking move

Justin Bieber overtakes Spotify charts in a shocking move
Adam Levine sides with Olivia Rodrigo over plagiarism accusations

Adam Levine sides with Olivia Rodrigo over plagiarism accusations

‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello, James Corden block traffic with flash mob

‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello, James Corden block traffic with flash mob
Jon Stewart returns to TV in September with deep dive show

Jon Stewart returns to TV in September with deep dive show
Jesy Nelson pushes back debut single release over P Diddy cameo

Jesy Nelson pushes back debut single release over P Diddy cameo

Khloe Kardashian shares a heartfelt note for daughter True: ‘The only thing that matters’

Khloe Kardashian shares a heartfelt note for daughter True: ‘The only thing that matters’
Chris Brown shades Kanye West after being axed from Donda track

Chris Brown shades Kanye West after being axed from Donda track
Kanye West disses Kim Kardashian in new album Donda

Kanye West disses Kim Kardashian in new album Donda
Universal Studios Beijing to open on September 20

Universal Studios Beijing to open on September 20
Kanye West says ‘Donda’ released without his approval

Kanye West says ‘Donda’ released without his approval

Latest

view all