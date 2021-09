Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq. File photo

Former cricket skipper Inzamamul Haq's son has contracted the coronavirus infection.

Inzamam also quarantined himself after the test.

However, the cricketer said the entire family, except the son, is healthy.

