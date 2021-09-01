Naomi Campbell reveals making personal-life sacrifices amid modeling career

Naomi Campbell revealed why she took one of the most important decisions of her life

Naomi Campbell said her personal life had to take a back-seat for career to blossom like she wanted.

The famed supermodel, in a recent interview with The Cut, revealed why she took one of the most important decisions of her life.

"I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you," Campbell told the outlet.



"It's really like you feel if they look at you as if you're strong … you know, I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise," she added.

Shedding light about her growth, the supermodel said she definitely has come a long way since the '90s and 2000s, when she was frequently accused of violence and misuse of power.

"I don't have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am. And for sure when I was younger, I wasn't always using it in the right way. It takes growth," she said.

Campbell went on to credit her mother for giving her the support she needed.

"I'm not out here on my own," she told The Cut. "It's simple, and it's small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy quality time. I want my friends to flourish.

"You want to protect those you love. And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it's important for me to remember to say 'Thank you.' Almost like a threat—'You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you,'" Campbell concluded.