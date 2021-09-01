Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio set to be vulnerable in new reality TV show

TikTok sister duo Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio are set to be vulnerable in their new TV series called The D’Amelio Show.

Speaking to People, the social media stars shed light on what the show will entail including their meteoric rise to fame and how their lives looks like once they put down their phones.

"I joined just like everyone else on the app did, and over a very short period of time, it started growing very quickly for me," Charli said.

"It was just really cool to see how fast this happened while doing videos on the internet, and now being able to do things like a docuseries, like that is so crazy. But it all really started with just these 15-second dance videos.

"I feel like we're all really excited for people to see what goes on when we put the phone down,

"I feel like throughout this entire journey — it happened so fast — that we still have to figure out how we're supposed to do this. There's no rulebook, there's no guidebook, so it's kind of us just trying to figure out where we stand and how we deal with this as family. I'm just really excited for everyone to see that perspective," she said.

Furthermore, the show is also going to put Dixie’s mental health journey on the spotlight which she said she is looking forward for fans to see.

"I had a talk with my parents, and they were like, 'We want to follow this story if you're okay with that,' and I was like, 'Yes' because I know I'm going to get better, and I would love for me to see my journey," Dixie said.

"I think it's important because it's hard to talk in a YouTube video or a TikTok about my mental health because it's just not everything, I could never show every part on like a short-form platform."