Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Victim identifies 6 more men allegedly involved in attack

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

  • A total of 160 suspects were presented before the victim out of which she recognised six of them.
  • Relatives of those detained protested outside the jail, saying police picked "innocent men."
  • Six identified men have been imprisoned in a separate cell, say police.

The victim of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident has identified six more men allegedly involved in the assault, Geo News reported Wednesday. 

The victim identified the men during an identity parade at Lahore's Camp Jail. A total of 160 suspects, in groups of 20, were presented before the victim out of which she recognised six of them.

On the other hand, relatives of the detainees gathered outside the jail and kept protesting there all day, asking police to release those who have not been identified.  They maintained that the police had also picked up many innocent men and also demanded action against the victim. 

Police said that all six men have been jailed in a separate cell, adding that they would be presented before the court for a physical remand. 

Police had also said that they had arrested people by tracing them through geo-fencing and face matching technology. 

The Minar-e-Pakistan incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she sought to record a TikTok video with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

The police registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman.

