Thursday Sep 02 2021
With 89 new fatalities, Pakistan's coronavirus death toll nears 26,000

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan now stands at 1,167,791. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan reports COVID-19 positivity ratio of 6.65%.
  • As many as 89 people die from coronavirus over last 24 hours, total death toll soars to 25,978.
  • Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll nears 26,000.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 89 new coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours, raising the total death tally to 25,978 nationwide on Thursday.

According to the latest figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 61,651 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country, out of which 4,103 came back positive.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 6.65% in the country as of today.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,167,791, with most cases reported in Punjab.

The number of recoveries nationwide has reached 1,048,872 so far, while the number of active cases in the country stands at 92,941 as of today.

According to the official portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has reached 433,931, in Punjab 396,326, in Balochistan 32,282, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 163,010, in Islamabad 99,910, in Azad Kashmir 32,380 and 9,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan is reporting 3,975 new infections on average each day, 68% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 56,768,446 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 13.1% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 936,145 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 47 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

