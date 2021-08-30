Pakistan extends restrictions imposed on inbound flights

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

Civil Aviation Authority continues the ban placed on countries in Category C.

Pakistanis travelling from Category C countries should have a negative PCR test.

Passengers between 6-12 years testing positive for COVID will be home quarantined.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the restrictions imposed on inbound flights till September 30, as it continues the ban placed on countries in Category C, a notification said Monday.

All Pakistanis whose return to Pakistan from Category C countries is scheduled till September 30 may travel to the country without grant of a special exemption, the notification said.

The notification issued by the CAA for the extension in restrictions.

They should also possess a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, the notification said.

The CAA, in the travel advisory issued earlier, had said all inbound passengers of age six years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

"All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan," the travel advisory had said.

Positive testing passengers between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities, it said.

"Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue," the travel advisory had said.

Related items CAA imposes new restrictions for inbound flights as fourth wave hits Pakistan

"Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan," the advisory had added.



Another 66 people die of COVID-19

Another 66 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan and 3,800 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours, official figures showed Monday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's website, 56,279 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,800 returned positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.75%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country have risen to 25,670 and the total number of cases has reached 1,156,281.

In addition to this, 3,548 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,036,921, while the number of active cases is 93,690.

Pakistan is reporting 4,095 new infections on average each day, 70% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.



Pakistan has administered at least 50,985,184 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 11.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 600,802 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 73 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.