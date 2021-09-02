Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan closed due to security threats: source

Chaman Border crossing.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has closed the Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan due to security threats, sources told Geo News Thursday.



Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that the crossing may be closed for some days due to security threats.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan's forces are present at the border.

"We are proud of our security institutions for the service they are rendering for the security of the country," he said.

The interior minister said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that peace in Afghanistan is important for peace in Pakistan.



Responding to a question, the interior minister commented on domestic politics, saying that now is not the time for a long march. Rather, he said Pakistanis have to sit together to take the country forward and tackle its challenges.

He said the Opposition may hold its long march within the ambit of the law but nobody will be allowed to play with the law and order situation of the country.

More to follow..