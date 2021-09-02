Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani's body wrapped in Pakistan's flag before burial

Veteran Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body was wrapped in the green and white flag of Pakistan prior to his burial, Kashmiri media reported on Thursday.



Geelani passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday after prolonged illness and he had wished for his body to be buried at Mazar-e-Shuhada.



Indian occupation forces, however, snatched the body from the family and forcibly buried it in a cemetery in Haiderpura before sunrise.

In video footage that has emerged, Geelani's family can be seen shouting.



The bereaved family chanted slogans in favour of independence and Pakistan. They were tortured and locked in a room by Indian forces, according to media reports.