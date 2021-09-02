Instagram down for thousands worldwide: report

Instagram logo

KARACHI: Photo-sharing app Instagram is reportedly down with thousands of users across the globe, complaining that they are unable to access it.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can,” the message appears when one opens the app on desktop.

Instagram message.

As per a report in the Indian Express, many people have complained on Twitter in India as well, about the app not working.

According to Downdetector, thousands of Instagram users are experiencing issues with the app. Around 47% of Instagram users are not able to use the app properly, 27% are facing issues with the web version of the app and 26% are witnessing server connection issues.