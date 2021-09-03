 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Inside Minal Khan's star-studded bridal shower

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Inside Minal Khans star-studded bridal shower

Minal Khan is having a slumber party with her gal pals ahead of the wedding.

The star who is all set to marry actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram next week is cherishing her last days as a bachelorette with her friends from showbiz, including sister Aiman Khan.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Minal documented her bridal shower photos.

"All thanks to my Girls," she wrote before tagging Aiman, Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi.

Minal's themed bridal shower consisted of color co-ordinated satin night wears and adorable props for the photo booth.

Sister Aiman also shared glimpses of the night on her Instagram Story.

Take a look:

