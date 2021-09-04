Prince William takes lead on Harry with his Afghanistan heroics

The Duke of Sussex may have been dealt a huge blow after his brother William's Afghanistan heroics were revealed.



Prince William, 39, reportedly intervened to help evacuate the family of a former Afghan officer, who he met in Sandhurst, as the group continues its devastating takeover of the nation.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to have urged his equerry, Naval officer Rob Dixon, to make some calls to the relevant personnel to help the family get through the gate and Kabul Airport and board a flight to the

Harry also attended Sandhurst, where all officers in the British Army are trained to take on the responsibility of leading their soldiers.



The Duke of Sussex, who served two tours in Afghanistan, did issue a statement with his wife Meghan to military veterans about the nation last month. His statement said: "What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community.

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."



Meanwhile, Major Andrew Fox, a former paratrooper who served three tours in Afghanistan, praised William for his efforts.