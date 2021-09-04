 
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 7% for fourth consecutive day

A resident wearing a protective mask walks past Pakistan Army soldiers on patrol to enforce coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety protocols in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan records 3,980 daily coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.
  • Country has recorded less than 4,000 daily new coronavirus cases for majority of this week.
  • Positivity rate stands at 6.21%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 7% for the fourth consecutive day, government data showed Saturday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 64,053 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,980 returned positive. The country has mostly recorded less than 4,000 daily infections all of this week.

Per the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.21%. Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 7% on 10 out of 12 days.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 26,114 after 79 people died from the virus, while the total number of cases has reached 1,175,558.

Read more: Pakistan's COVID-19 graph shows declining trend

Pakistan is reporting 3,885 new infections on average each day, 66% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 59,384,758 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 13.7% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,072,051 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 41 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

