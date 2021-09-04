Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha

Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai in meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah. -APP

Taliban launch diplomatic efforts to address global concerns.

Taliban Political Office chief, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, meets envoys of Pakistan, UK, Canada, India and Germany.

In meeting with German officials, Taliban seek assistance in rehabilitation of airport.

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban have started reaching out to the world in an attempt to address the concerns of the international community and held meetings with a number of ambassadors based in Doha, Qatar in the last couple of days.

The head, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, met the envoys of Pakistan, UK and Germany and discussed matters related to the crisis in the war-torn country, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a series of tweets Friday.

He shared that the Taliban delegation met with Pakistani ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah.

“Both sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people’s movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak,” the spokesman wrote.



The ambassador also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

The Taliban spokesperson said the Political Office delegation has also held meetings with the UK, Indian and Canadian officials in the last few days.

In a meeting with Simon Gass, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of UK and his delegation in Doha, Suhail Shaheen said humanitarian assistance, political and security topics as well as mutual relations came under discussion.

“The UK delegation reiterated that they had already increased their humanitarian assistance and was ready to cooperate with IEA in future as well.”

The Taliban delegation, in discussions with German Ambassador to Afghanistan Markus Potzel, sought assistance in the rehabilitation of the airport.

They also exchanged views on the ongoing situation of the country and issues related to economic development and humanitarian assistance.

The German delegation, the Taliban spokesperson added, emphasised on boosting and continuing their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Director Taliban Political Office also held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.

“The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past. Afghanistan can play an important role in the security and development of the region. China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for the treatment of COVID-19,” Suhail Shaheen stated.